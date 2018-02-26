Seussical the Musical Coming to Cavod Theatre

“Oh the Thinks you can think” when Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper! Join the Cat in the Hat, Horton, Mazie and many more of your favorite characters live on stage in a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza that will transport you from the Jungle of Nool to the invisible world of the Whos. It’s an upbeat and hilarious show for children and adults alike!

Performances will be held at Cavod Theatre:

Friday, March 2nd, 7pm

Saturday, March 3rd, 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, March 4th, 4pm

Friday, March 9th, 7pm

Saturday, March 10th, 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, March 22nd, 4pm

Directed by Monica DePaul, Music Direction by Amy Rau, Choreography by Stephanie Morales

Roles Include: Cat in the Hat: Caleb Heckman, Jojo: Jada Correll, Horton: Richard Weaver, Gertrude: Becca Bender, Mazie: Abigail Sobanski, Sour Kangaroo: Blair Christie, Baby Kangaroo: Emily Rau, Mr. Mayor: Cordell Huyard, Mrs. Mayor: Meredith Bulgrien, Thing 1: Keturah Jackson, Thing 2: Kennedy Meglic

Ensemble: Sierra Anastasi, Mariah Beachy, Layne Brown, Madelyn Ciliento, Madison Dopp, Lincoln Everett, Gavin Haas, Brooklyn Hilton, Mackenzie Junto, Ben Krothe, Emma Shepard, Sarah Shirk, Kenny Shorter, Kendall Stauffer, Izzy Subacz, Nathan Todd, Alex Weaver, Hannah Whisman, Caleb Zimmerman

Advance tickets cost $17 adults; $15 seniors, $10 students; $19 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by calling 717-354-3355 Monday – Thursday 11am to 8pm.; or online at www.cavodacademy.com

About Cavod Academy

Cavod Academy of the Arts , a non-profit performing arts academy located in New Holland, PA. Cavod Academy offers a variety of performing arts classes for dance, gymnastics, theater, music and early arts. They have a traveling dance and theater company and put on community theater productions. Theater productions are performed in their new theatre space, opened in July 2015. Be the first to experience our new seating arrangement including risers for all those ‘hard to see’ seats thanks to the generous donations of our sponsors.

