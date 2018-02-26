Now Available – Worldwide Thirsty Concrete Market Report 2018-2025

Market Definition:

Concrete is a kind of composite material composed of aggregate bonded together with fluid cement that hardens over time. Thirsty concrete is a kind of super-absorbent material that allows water to seep through it thereby eliminating flooding. It a novel type of concrete that has the capability of absorbing of up to 4,000 litres of water in the first minute. The concrete solution works by having a permeable concrete surface layer by permitting water to seep through large pebbles and into a loose base of rubble. This product helps to prevent the flash flooding problem and helps to lessen the temperature of concrete surfaces in hot weather.

Major Key Players:

The major companies that provide thirsty concrete include Tarmac Lafarge, Lime Limited, KBI, AerCon, among others.

Market Segmentation:

The global thirsty concrete market can be classified based on design, applications and region. On the basis of design, the global thirsty concrete market is classified into full infiltration, partial infiltration and full attenuation. Depending upon applications, the global market is segmented into sports pitches, sub-base, cycle paths, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks and others.

Market Analysis with Latest Growth Factors:

Thirsty concrete can be used for variety of purposes. During some time, this product can help in delaying the discharge of water into water courses or drainage systems thereby decreasing the risk of overwhelming systems and eliminating flash flooding. Also, during the times of rising temperatures and intense rainfall, water stored within the system evaporates leading to cooling effect and reducing surface temperatures. Owing to the shift of human population from rural to urban areas, natural drainage systems are being replaced by impermeable concrete that pose a challenge to the environment’s ability to drain rainwater. In forests, over 80-90 percent of rainwater is absorbed by the ground itself, however, in urban areas, only about 10 percent of rainwater gets absorbed. Thereby, humans have created their own infrastructural water drainage system and sewer systems but majority of these had become outdated.

Region Analysis:

Based on regions, the global thirsty concrete market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The North American region is anticipated to command the maximum market share and would lead the thirsty concrete market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register swift growth rate during the forecast period.

