Munmun Ganeriwal, Nutritionist and Fitness expert wins accolades for her contribution to the health and wellness sector

• Munmun promotes the philosophy of “Local food, Global spirit” and helps her clients develop permanent lifestyle and behaviour changes for better healthy lifestyle

Mumbai/ New Delhi, February 21, 2018: For almost fifteen years now, nutritionist and fitness expert, Munmun Ganeriwal, represents health and wellness sector. Famous for offering customized dietary and exercise plans to her clients, founder of Yuktaahar, Munmun is passionate about her profession with a clear objective of making a difference to the society because she believes “Health Matters”.

She has been the driving force behind her successful enterprise “Yuktahaar”. With her immense experience and passion, she has created a niche for herself in the health & wellness industry in India.

Her contribution has been recognized in the sector and she has been honoured as “Best Nutritionist” by FEMINA presents 5th World Women Leadership Congress & Awards (WWLC) 2018.The WWLC identifies and celebrates the outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by Women leaders that are reflected by the distinct innovations and initiatives brought in by them in various private and public sectors.

Munmun received the honour for excelling in her efforts to help transform the lives of individuals and families and make them healthy, fit and disease free.

Speaking on the occasion, Munmun said, “I am honoured to be selected by both FEMINA World Leadership Congress as well World Health Wellness Congress for these awards. We need to be creative when it comes to finding the right nutrition options for ourselves and our families, while maintaining active lives. This recognition gives me even more inspiration to continue creating unique, individualized programs for my clients that are easily implemented and maintained throughout their lives.”

Nominees were measured against criteria like future orientation; past track record; compliance, integrity and ethics; working in interdisciplinary teams; employing evidence-based practice; applying quality improvement etc.

Through her unique tailored nutrition and lifestyle approach, Munmun promotes the philosophy of “Local food, Global spirit” and helps her clients develop permanent lifestyle and behaviour changes for better healthy lifestyle. Her consultation program is a good fit for all irrespective of age group, gender, profession and work. She works with a range of clients with diverse goals ranging from weight loss to fitness, from knowing how to deal with diabetes to PCOD and thyroid, from blood pressure to cholesterol, from infertility to fighting cancer.