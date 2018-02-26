Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Competitive Landscape

In this report, the United States Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
- The West
- Southwest
- The Middle Atlantic
- New England
- The South
- The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
- Mediim LTD
- Masimo
- 3M Company
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Cosinuss GmbH
- Helen of Troy
- Terumo Corporation
- Welch Allyn, Inc
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Product Type
Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices
Hand Held Temperature Monitoring Devices
Wearable Continuous Monitoring Thermometers
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Skilled Nursing Facilities
- Long Term Care Centers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
