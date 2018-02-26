Low Power Display Market: For Touch Screens With High Resolution

Low power display technology is treated separately from ourmodern world. High resolution displays with low power are considered by manyconsumers to represent the low power display technology. The development inoptoelectronics and nanotechnology has changed the low power display market.The low power display market consumes of less power than plasma technologiesand cathode ray tube (CRT). Low-power features have become essential forliquid crystal displays (LCDs) due to environmental concerns. The technologythat saves energy by decreasing the power consumption of the backlight unit ina display panel is considered in in low power display technology. A lowrefresh-rate technology was introduced in order to further minimize powerconsumption in the display panel. The low refresh-rate was achieved byemploying oxide thin-film transistors (Ox-TFTs) with extremely low leakagecurrents. However, flicker may be visible due to the current leakage throughthe liquid crystal (LC) and the flexoelectric effect of LCs. Therefore, it isnecessary to develop a new technology that achieves both low power and highimage quality.

The main driver for the low power display market is theincreasing preference among end-users for touch screens with high resolution,flexible displays with a different pixel range, and low power consumptiondisplay systems. Furthermore, technological development has enabled theproduction of effective displays which consume low power. It also increased theinterest of device manufacturer by increasing the process with less powerusage. High manufacturing cost for display is a key restraint for the low powerdisplay market. The increase cost of strategy raw material for devices raisethe cost according to the convenience. Ecological concerns are driving thedemand for green and low-power-consuming display systems. Most improvements inthe display market not only demand products that yield higher quality images,but also those that consume lesser power. While conventional display marketshares are decreasing at a quick speed due to low quality images. This in turn,presents a significant opportunities for manufacturers of low power displays.

Request Brochure :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37373

The low power display market can be segmented based onproduct, ingredient, and application. In terms of product, the market can besegment into 3D display, transparent display, flexible display, midair display,double-sided 2D simple display, 2D one-sided simple touchscreen display, and 2Done-sided simple display. Numerous display technologies are offered in themarket; however, only electrophoretic display, electro chromic display, electrowetting, electroluminescent, OLED, LED, and FED technologies are used due totheir low power consumption. The midair display technology which uses a vaporscreen to focus light beams or to project the image has increase display market.Based on ingredient, the market can be classified into metal foil & glasssubstrates, polymers, plastic substrates, and nano materials. In terms ofapplication, the low power display market can be segregated into consumerelectronic, advertising, automotive, defense & aerospace, E-reader,industrial, medical equipment, mobile phones, movie/entertainment TV/monitors,education, corporate, and broadcast. In terms of region, the low power displaymarket can also be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MiddleEast & Africa, and South America. North America, currently, dominates theglobal low power display market due to increased technological advancements inthe region. Additionally, the low power display market in Asia Pacific isexpanding at a significant growth rate.

Several players with diverse and innovative productportfolios are operating in the low power display market. Key players operatingin the low power display market include Samsung, 3M, LG Display, Sony, Apple,Cambrios Technologies, Au Optronics, Corning, Panasonic, Nova Display, Toshiba,and Philips Electronics. Most of the wireless display market providers areheadquartered in North America.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market.It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiableprojections about market size. The projections featured in the report have beenderived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, theresearch report serves as a repository of analysis and information for everyfacet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets,technology, types, and applications.