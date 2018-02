LAUNCH OF BOX – BOWL OUT XERIES

The unveiling of the trophy was done by Shaan and Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique, Mr. Richie Singh and Mr. Ronak Daftary. Shaan opened the game by singing a national anthem and tribute by observing one minute silence for legendary Actress Sridevi. Zeeshan said ” cricket being like a religion in our country, it is played all over alleys, grounds, gully etc, for Bandra, this is perfect league to play the game with the spirit and a stress buster for people who are extremely busy at their work, the response has been amazing ”

Bowl Out Xeries Powered by Bombay Coffee House, Co-Sponsored by Sahib Realty, conceptualized in Bandra, is Mumbai’s newest and one of a kind elite Underarm Cricket League. Bowl Out Xeries Season 1 is Founded by Mr. Zeeshan Siddique, Co-Founded by Mr. Richie Singh and Mr. Ronak Daftary.

20 teams in BOX fighting for one trophy

Teams in Box—1. Safal Chembur – Owned by Mr Sanjay Asrani; 2. MII Warriors – Owned by Mr Gurmeet Singh and Mr Deep Karan Kohli; 3. Bay sharks – Mr Ranjeet Bindra, Mr Rajiv Bathija, Mr Dilip Manghnani, Mr Kunal Jani; 4. I love Mumbai – Mr Rahul Kanal and Mr Farhan Shaikh; 5. All Monsters – Mr Juned Shariff, Mr Naved Shariff, Mr Vijay Kandhari and Mr Arjun Kandhari; 6. Ball Busters – Mr Jasmer Mago, Mr Arjun Jaidhara and Mr Gaurav Singh; 7. Ricky Tigers – Mr Bobby Marwaha, Mr Jeetu Ajdani, Mr Moksh Saini and Mr Raja Bhasin; 8. Jeweleravi Sach Indians – Mr Ravi Hinduja and Mr Roshan Sachdeo; 9. Mumbai Monarchs- Mr Saif Siddique; 10. AP Stallions – Mr Pranav Ghule and Mr Ashish Sanil; 11. Rensar Titans – Mr Nadeem Gubitra; 12. Lashkaria Lions – Mr Imran Lashkaria and Mr Vaseem Lashkaria; 13. Mumbai Dreamz – Mr Wasib Peshimam and Mr Hanzala Mukri; 14. Bravehearts – Mr Prashant Gopalkrishnan and Mr Fahim Batliwala; 15. GT Phantoms – Mr Chirag Narang and Mr Talha Khatri; 16. Strikers – Mr Sajid Vakil and Mr Ram Raheja; 17. Dabangg Boyz – Mr Vinay Deshlahra, Mr Amit Jain and Mr Krunal Pandya; 18. 99 Bar Gold Kings – Mr Pankaj Jagawat and Mr Mridul Singhvi; 19. Bombay Blasters – Mr Pratik Jadhwani, Mr Sandeep Jadhwani, Mr Aditya Dhruv and Ms Sheel Gupta; 20. INK Superstars – Mr Imtiaz Khatri and Mr Aslam Shaikh

Sponsors update

Title Sponsor – Safal Group

Powered By – Bombay Coffee House

Co Sponsored By – Sahib Realty

Catch of the Match Sponsor – Spartan Poker

Super 8 Runs Board Sponsor – Niton and B Kandhari Properties

Snack Partner – Epigamia

Anchor Sponsor – Mc Donald’s

App Partner – UMV

Gadget Partner – Croma

Hydrating Partner – Aquasure

On Ground Partner – GEC India

Radio Partner – Red FM 93.5

Outdoor Media Partners – In & Out, Simca Advertising and Bright Outdoor

Salon Partner – Jean Claude Beguine

Food Partner – China Gate

Associate Sponsors

1. Zears

2. Cafe de Mom

3. Satgurus

4. Jet Airways

5. Bar Stock Exchange

6. Exclusive Motors

7. JMD Skoda

8. Pioneer Honey

9. Sabai Spa

10. Prems

11. Bombay Dhaba

12. Jhama Sweets

13. Balet

14. Shree Sagar

15. Nom Nom

Event Managed By – Star Connect Entertainment, Media Picture N Kraft