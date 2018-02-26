KTM Organizes Track Day Exclusively for their customers at BIC, Greater Noida

New Delhi, 26th February, 2018: KTM conducted another edition of Track Day at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida. The event designed especially for owners of the RC 390 and the 390 Duke was a mix of classroom training and practical sessions on the race track. KTM customers were guided by experienced and national level racers and were also provided with timing equipment to gauge their progress over the day.

Close to 100 customers participated in the event with some KTM owners riding down from Dehradun, Chandigarh and Jaipur as well.

The RC 390 and the 390 Duke are India’s only mid-size sports bikes and are favorites amongst racing enthusiasts of the country with its unique offering of power, weight and premium features such as Trellis Frame, Metzeler tyres which make the bike an efficient track tool.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Amit Nandi, President- Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said “KTM comes from a rich history of racing and this reflects and every KTM motorcycle made. Such events are an opportunity for the customers to realize the true potential of their KTM’s in a regulated environment and under expert guidance. We will continue to host such unique customer sport events for our customers.”