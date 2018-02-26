Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market Industry to 2022: Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Opportunities

Market Scenario:

An Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation System (IPIN) is a network of electronic devices that helps in locating people and objects in the closed surrounding such as building wirelessly whereas navigation is used in locating place in large office buildings, hospitals, university building, malls and others. The Indoor positioning and navigation solutions improves the accuracy of Wi-Fi based navigation and positioning. Device such as GPS were used intensively, these are robust for outdoor environment. However, GPS signal are low rather unavailable in the indoor environments.

In recent years advanced indoor positioning and Indoor navigation system (IPIN) device and solution ensure better connectivity. There has been a substantial demand for indoor positioning and navigation devices and solution as it enhance the customer privacy and is expected to bring more advancement in existing maps and navigation solutions and software. The increasing demand use of IPIN devices and solutions in various applications such as commercial buildings, healthcare, hospitality, oil & gas, mining and other related applications is driving the growth of indoor positioning and indoor navigation market.

Hence the Indoor positioning and Navigation System Market for is expected to grow at ~30% CAGR (2016-2022).

However, availability and usability of indoor maps, lack of data security, are the factors which are hindering the growth of Indoor positioning and Navigation System market.

Key players:

Apple Inc. (U.S),

Google Inc. (U.S),

Nokia Corporation (Finland),

Microsoft Corp (U.S),

Cisco System Inc. (U.S),

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Sapient Corporation (U.S.),

Ericsson (Sweden),

Zebra Technologies (U.S.),

SenionLab AB (Sweden),

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland).



Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the Indoor positioning and navigation systems Market into positioning Type, Technology, Verticals, and Applications. The Type includes indoor location based analytics and indoor navigations & maps, Technology includes RFID, cellular, WLAN (IEEE 802.11), and Bluetooth (IEEE 802.15),Verticals includes consumer electronics (Smartphone, Tablet/PC) , IT, transport & logistics, entertainment and healthcare whereas Application includes navigation, positioning, location based promotions ,and geo-fencing among others.

Regional Analysis of Indoor Positioning and Navigation Systems Market:

North America holds highest position in the year 2015 due to technological enhancement from replacing GPS technology to IPIN and various government initiatives helps this market to grow in the forecasted period which is followed by Europe.

Asia-pacific is expected to grow at fastest rate in the forecast perioddue to growing investment by major players in the Indoor positioning and navigation market in this region.

Study Objective of Indoor positioning and Navigation System Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the indoor positioning and navigation system Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To the indoor positioning and navigation system Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by technology, by vertical, by application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the indoor positioning and navigation system Market.

Intended Audience

Tourism industry

Telecommunications

Shopping Centers

Airports and Railway Stations

Marketers and consumers

Proximity device manufacturers

Public safety agencies

Smartphone companies

