High Quality Organics Offers Bulk Organic Botanicals

High Quality Organics provides non-GMO and certified organic botanicals by the bulk. They work directly with organic farmers around the world to supply food companies with organic herbs, spices, seasoning blends, teas, ancient grains, and more.

[RENO, 2/26/2018] – High Quality Organics (HQO) was founded in October 2009 when two successful organic companies Herb Trade(Reno, NV) and Great Spice Company (Southern California) merged. They have been sourcing organic herbs and spices for over three decades—all cut and blended to consumers’ specifications.

Premium Quality, Unparalleled Product Portfolio

The company currently offers twenty botanicals ready to be shipped in bulk. Among them are Green Tea, Lavender, Peppermint, Juniper Berry, and Rose Hips. Discounts on choice botanicals happen frequently. Alternatively, customers can contact their sales manager for discounted pricing.

Additionally, HQO provides their partners with over 3,000+ wholesale organic ingredients direct from farmers. They have access to every step in the supply chain, ensuring consistent quality control in developing any food product. As such, food companies and organic farmers from over 30 countries purchase their available products. Plus, if a potential partner still can’t find what they’re looking for, the company does their best to assist with their request.

Custom Tailored Service

HQO offers a variety of services to meet a customer’s exact needs. They use their organic products along with their broad knowledge to create custom, proprietary blends for food companies of all sizes. They can also reverse engineer a product, replicating a conventional formula’s taste and appearance to create an organic equivalent. Lastly, HQO assists their partner brands by providing eco-friendly, custom packaging for bulk, wholesale, or retail.

With a combined experience of over three decades, High Quality Organics sources the highest quality and safest organic ingredients from over 40countriesyear-round. They are active partners in developing new products, converting conventional to organic, private label packaging, and custom blending.

For more information about the company and their services, please visit their website at https://www.hqorganics.com