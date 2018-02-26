«Hedging Strategies to Protect Price Risk and GAFTA contracts»

Beginner-Intermediate
Within XV international conference “BLACK SEA GRAIN-2018”
Date: April 17, 2018 Place: InterContinental hotel
Why attend?
Commodity risk management is a topic well discussed in the Black Sea Region. Some companies are proactive with this, while others continue to learn the process. The purpose of this course is to dig deeper into the strategies commercial firms can use to protect their price risk.
This course is more for beginner to intermediate level understanding and will go into futures, options, and OTC strategies that can be utilized for Black Sea participants. We will also fully discuss the new CME PLATTS contracts available for use to manage Black Sea Price risk.
GAFTA contracts are the main instruments of trade in grains in Black Sea region.
The course is aimed to increase the level of expertise in crucial issues related to the execution of GAFTA contracts starting from the date of signing until payment is received. The workshop provides a detailed analysis of the most common mistakes of the parties, the consequences of non-fulfillment of the contract, as well as dispute resolution, considering peculiarities of trade in Black Sea region market. During this course, participants will receive answers to numerous practical issues, which they face in their everyday work with contracts.
AGENDA:
8:30-9:00 Registration&Coffee
9:00 Futures/Hedge Basics-Concepts
10:00 GAFTA contracts – formation and fulfilment
11:30 Options: Terminology and Concepts/ Pricing and Delta/ Love to lose Application/Common strategies
13:00-14:00 Lunch
14-00 Over-the-counter (OTC derivative markets)
15:00 GAFTA default and damages
16:00 Coffee
16:30 Black Sea Contracts- PLATTS- further introduction and trading applications
16:30 GAFTA Case Study
17:30-18:00 Market Outlook – closing thoughts
SPEAKERS:
Matt Ammermann
Vice President, Eastern Europe/Black Sea Region, INTLFCStone Financial Inc- FCM Division
Richard Jelinek
Vice President Global Education, INTLFCStone Financial Inc
Ivan Kasynyuk
Partner, Head of international arbitration & trade practice in, AGA Partners law firm
Participation fee: 90 €
REGISTRATION – http://www.ukragroconsult.com/bsg/2018/en/conference
UkrAgroConsult