Global Surgical Scalpels Market: Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Stymies Growth

The global surgical scalpels market was valued at nearly US$ 1 Bn in 2017, and it is projected that it will grow at a modest CAGR of 3.8% during the assessment period to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2027. These insights are according to a research report titled “Surgical Scalpels Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027” that has been added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

The report is a comprehensive source of information and analysis for stakeholders in the surgical scalpels market. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market have been analyzed in detail. The current challenges, along with the influence of regulatory bodies have been studied and an assessment has been offered to readers. The latest trends, product developments, and an overview of the demand-supply value chain has been included in the report for the perusal of readers. According to the report, growing emphasis on procuring efficient surgical tools will continue to provide an impetus to market growth. However, the pervasive trend of minimally invasive procedures has led to waning demand for surgical scalpels in the last five years or so. The report opines that surgical scalpels will witness limited adoption among end-users, on account of growing preference towards advanced and minimally invasive procedures.

In a bid to give readers detailed information and insights, the report offers holistic analysis and forecast on the basis of key segments. The segment-wise analysis included in the report gives readers a deeper understanding on the lucrative and sluggish avenues in the market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, material, end-user, and region. According to the report, disposable surgical scalpels continue to account for highest revenue among all product types. The report projects this segment to grow at a CAGR of nearly 3.5% during the assessment period. By material type, stainless steel surgical scalpels continue to outsell high grade carbon steel variants. By end-user, hospitals is the largest segment, however, demand has increased steadily from ambulatory care segment in recent years. By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to remain the largest market for surgical scalpels during the assessment period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan can be attributed to the fact that minimally invasive procedures are still at a nascent stage in the region.

The report also offers a detailed competitive landscape and analyzes the business and product strategies of some of the leading players. The key players in the market include Swann-Morton Limited, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, and VOGT Medical, Medtronic Plc., Hill-Rom, PL Medical Co., LLC.

