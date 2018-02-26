Global Radiopharmaceutical Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Radiopharmaceutical Market “

This report on the radiopharmaceutical market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in incidence of various diseases, development of new sources for radioisotope production, and rise in demand for nuclear medicine are boosting the radiopharmaceutical market. Increase in incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, growth in awareness about effective use of radiopharmaceuticals, and rise in preference for SPECT and PET scans are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the global radiopharmaceutical market during the forecast period.

The radiopharmaceutical market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on radioisotopes, source, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises Porters Five Forces Analysis to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global radiopharmaceutical market.

Radiopharmaceutical Market: Segmentation

Based on radioisotope, the market has been segmented into Technetium-99, Lutetium-177, Rubidium-87, Iodine-123, Yttrium-90, and Gallium-62. Technetium-99 is the most widely used radioisotope across the globe; around 70% of radiopharmaceutical companies depend on Mo-99 to produce Technetium-99, as per the World Nuclear Association. The market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technological systems by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Based on source, the radiopharmaceutical market has been segmented into two major categories: nuclear reactors and cyclotrons. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on increase in demand for radioisotopes for nuclear medicines, availability of radioisotopes and raw materials, radioisotopes short half-life and number of production units used for production of radioisotopes. Different types of end-user utilize radiopharmaceutical products to treat diseases either through imaging techniques or the therapeutics method.

Under the end-user segment, hospitals plays a major role followed by ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others (such as universities, research laboratories, and pathology labs). The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. Application segment signifies the usage of radiopharmaceutical products through different disease indication such as oncology, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology, immunology and others. Oncology segment is the dominant sector which emphasizes the use of different radioisotopes for treating various cancers and overcome the side effects of therapeutics. Brachytherapy is a sub segment of oncology application which signifies the methods of treating cancer through implants, surgery or radiation technology. The segment is expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global radiopharmaceutical market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Radiopharmaceutical Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global radiopharmaceutical market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), Eckert & Ziegler, GE Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Mallinckrodt plc., Nordion, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Positron Corporation.

The global radiopharmaceutical market has been segmented as follows:

Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, by Radioisotope

· Technetium-99

· Gallium-67

· Iodine-123

· 18F

· Rubidium-82

· Yttrium-90

· Lutetium-177

Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, by Source

· Nuclear Reactors

· Cyclotrons

Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, by End-user

· Hospitals

· Ambulatory Surgical Centers

· Diagnostic Centers

· Others

Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, by Application

· Cardiology

· Gastroenterology

· Oncology

· Brachytherapy

· Others

· Nephrology

· Neurology

· Immunology

· Others

Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, by Region

· North America

· U.S.

· Canada

· Europe

· Germany

· U.K.

· France

· Italy

· Spain

· Rest of Europe

· Asia Pacific

· India

· China

· Japan

· Australia

· Rest of Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Brazil

· Mexico

· Rest of Latin America

· Middle East & Africa

· Saudi Arabia

· South Africa

· Rest of Middle East & Africa

