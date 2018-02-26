Global Outboard Electric Motors Market 2018-2025: Industry size, company share and distribution share data and analysis

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global and United States Outboard Electric Motors Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

This report studies the Outboard Electric Motors market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Outboard Electric Motors market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Outboard Electric Motors market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Outboard Electric Motors.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Outboard Electric Motors in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Torqeedo

Minn Kota

MotorGuide

AquaWatt

CSM Tech

Elco Motor Yachts

Krautler Elektromaschinen

Ray Electric Outboards

Aquamot

Suzhou Parsun Power Machine

ePropulsion Technology

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor

Outboard Electric Trolling Motor

Others

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Civil Entertainment

Municipal Application

Commercial Application

Table of Contents

2018-2025 Outboard Electric Motors Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Outboard Electric Motors Market Overview

2.1 Outboard Electric Motors Product Overview

2.2 Outboard Electric Motors Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor

2.2.2 Outboard Electric Trolling Motor

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Outboard Electric Motors Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Outboard Electric Motors Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Outboard Electric Motors Sales (K Units) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Outboard Electric Motors Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Outboard Electric Motors Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Outboard Electric Motors Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Outboard Electric Motors Application/End Users

3.1 Outboard Electric Motors Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Civil Entertainment

3.1.2 Municipal Application

3.1.3 Commercial Application

3.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Outboard Electric Motors Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Outboard Electric Motors Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Outboard Electric Motors Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

