Global Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market (2018-2025) sizes and predictions for growth

This report studies the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market, analyzes and researches the Next Generation Implants (NGI) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
-
Abbott Laboratories
-
Arthrex
-
Biotronik SE & Co. KG
-
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
-
C. R. BARD, INC.
-
DANAHER CORPORATION
-
DENTSPLY SIRNA Inc.
-
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
-
Globus Medical Inc.
-
Integer Holdings Corporation
-
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
-
Institut Straumann AG
-
LifeNet Health, Inc.
-
LivaNova PLC
-
Novartis International AG
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
-
United States
-
EU
-
Japan
-
China
-
India
-
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
-
Metals & Metal Alloys
-
Ceramics
-
Polymers
-
Biologics
-
Others
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
-
Orthopedic Implants
-
Cardiovascular Implants
-
Ocular Implants
-
Dental Implants
Table of Contents
2018-2025 Next Generation Implants (NGI) Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
1 Industry Overview of Next Generation Implants (NGI)
1.1 Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Overview
1.1.1 Next Generation Implants (NGI) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market by Type
1.3.1 Metals & Metal Alloys
1.3.2 Ceramics
1.3.3 Polymers
1.3.4 Biologics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Orthopedic Implants
1.4.2 Cardiovascular Implants
1.4.3 Ocular Implants
1.4.4 Dental Implants
2 Global Next Generation Implants (NGI) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Size (Value) by Players (2017 and 2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Abbott Laboratories
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Next Generation Implants (NGI) Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Arthrex
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Next Generation Implants (NGI) Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Biotronik SE & Co. KG
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Next Generation Implants (NGI) Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Next Generation Implants (NGI) Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 C. R. BARD, INC.
