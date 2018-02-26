Global Market Study on Disposable Blood Bags: Increasing Tender Based Procurement of Blood Collection Bags by Not-For-Profit Organizations and Public Healthcare Facilities to Drive Market by 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Global Market Study on Disposable Blood Bags“

Report examines the ‘Global Disposable Plastic Blood Bags Market’ for the period 2016–2024. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global disposable plastic blood bags market.

REPORT DESCRIPTION

Disposable plastic blood bags are biocompatible bags intended for collection, storage, transportation, and transfusion of human blood and blood products such as blood plasma, platelets, etc. The report considers disposable plastic blood bags for blood collection and blood product transfer as separate product type segments. Disposable plastic blood bags are utilized by various organizations such as hospitals, blood banks, government programs, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) etc. for collection, storage, processing and transport of blood collected during blood donation programs. To understand and analyse the market correctly, the report is segmented into product type, end user, indication, and region.

Rising demand for blood-derived products and increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders such as haemophilia, leukaemia etc. are expected to boost growth of the global disposable plastic blood bags market over forecast period 2016–2024. Moreover, increasing tender purchasing activities in developed countries, introduction of technologically advanced blood collection products, availability of customized blood bags with tracking systems, etc. are factors expected to drive growth of the global disposable plastic blood bags market during the forecast period. Key players in the global disposable plastic blood bags market are focusing on partnerships and alliances with distributors as well as institutions such as hospitals, blood banks etc. to drive revenues and increase market penetration.

Global disposable plastic blood bags market has been segmented on the basis of:

Product type

Sales Channel

End User

Region

The report analyses the global disposable plastic blood bags market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units). The report begins with the market definition and defining different product types, sales channels, and end users. Pricing assumptions provided in the introductory section enables the client to perceive the pricing comparison represented in the subsequent section of regional average pricing analysis. Value chain analysis is designed to provide a client with analysis of pricing margin between different participants operating in the global disposable plastic blood bags market. The market dynamics section includes PMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and macro factors influencing behaviour of the global antibodies market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on weighted average model has also been included in the report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision making insights.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next eight years.

Product types covered in the report include:

Collection Bags

Single Collection

Double Collection

Triple Collection

Quadruple collection

Transfer Bags

Collection bags product type segment dominates the global market for disposable plastic blood bags in terms of revenue, owing to increasing adoption of automated techniques for blood collection. Single collection bags sub-segment currently accounts for comparatively higher market share among the collection bags product type segment. Triple and quadruple blood bags sub-segments revenue is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for blood components, driven by increasing incidence of blood disorders and trauma injuries.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on sales channel and presents forecast in terms of value and volume for the next eight years.

Sales channels covered in this report are:

Tender Sales

Private Sales

Tender sales channel segment is expected to account for majority revenue share contribution to the global disposable plastic blood bags market over the forecast period due to focused growth strategies of blood bags manufacturers through tender process owing to high profit margins.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on end users and presents forecast in terms of value for the next eight years.

End users considered in the report include:

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Furthermore, the report analyses the market based on regions and presents forecast in terms of value and volume for the next eight years.

Regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Ukraine

Georgia

Belarus

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Bangladesh

Myanmar

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

Ethiopia

Rest of MEA

In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global disposable plastic disposable blood bags market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the disposable plastic blood bags market. To understand key growth segments, Future Market Insights provides the ‘Attractiveness Index’ analysis. The resulting index helps providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on the global disposable plastic blood bags market, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, to access the key differentiators among competitor firms. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the disposable plastic blood bags value chain and the potential players with regard to the same. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players in the market.

Detailed profiles of medical device companies are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies. Key players in the market include Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Grifols, S.A., MacoPharma, S.A., HLL Lifecare Limited, Poly Medicure Limited, Innvol Medical India Limited, and Span Healthcare Private Limited.

