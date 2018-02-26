Global Location Based Services Market Share

According to a new report Global Location Based Services Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Location Based Services is expected to attain a market size of $60.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period.

The Hardware market dominated the Global Location Based Services Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 35% during (2016 – 2022).

The GPS market dominated the Global Location Based Services Market by Technology in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 28 % during the forecast period. The Enhanced-GPS market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, the Wi-Fi market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 32.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The Location Based Advertising market dominated the Global Location Based Services Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 28.4 % during the forecast period. The Social Networking & Entertainment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 34.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Location Search & Information market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 33.9% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Location Based Services have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Google Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-location-based-services-market/

Global Location Based Services Market Segmentation

By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Implementation

Consulting & Training

Support & Maintenance

By Application

GPS

Assisted-GPS

Enhanced-GPS

Enhanced Observed Time Difference

Observed Time Difference

Cell ID

Wi Fi

Others

By End User

Location Based Advertising

Business Intelligence

Social Networking & Entertainment

Mapping & Navigation

Location Search & Information

Others

By Geography

North America Location Based Services Market

US. Location Based Services Market

Canada Location Based Services Market

Mexico Location Based Services Market

Rest of North America Location Based Services Market

Europe Location Based Services Market

Germany Location Based Services Market

UK. Location Based Services Market

France Location Based Services Market

Russia Location Based Services Market

Spain Location Based Services Market

Italy Location Based Services Market

Rest of Europe Location Based Services Market

Asia-Pacific Location Based Services Market

China Location Based Services Market

Japan Location Based Services Market

India Location Based Services Market

South Korea Location Based Services Market

Singapore Location Based Services Market

Malaysia Location Based Services Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Location Based Services Market

LAMEA Location Based Services Market

Brazil Location Based Services Market

Argentina Location Based Services Market

UAE Location Based Services Market

Saudi Arabia Location Based Services Market

South Africa Location Based Services Market

Nigeria Location Based Services Market

Rest of LAMEA Location Based Services Market

Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

IBM Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Google Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Location Based Services Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports-

North America Location Based Services Market (2016-2022)

Europe Location Based Services Market (2016-2022)

Asia-Pacific Location Based Services Market (2016-2022)

Lamea Location Based Services Market (2016-2022)