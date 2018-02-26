Global HVAC and Refrigeration (HVACR) Systems Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “HVAC and Refrigeration (HVACR) Systems Market“

This report aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global HVAC and refrigeration systems market along with revenue, volume and growth forecasts for the period from 2014 to 2024. With product innovation in HVAC and refrigeration systems with deployment of smart technology and rising demand for HVAC and refrigeration systems in food service and food processing end-use, the HVAC and refrigeration systems market is expected to experience high growth in the coming decade.

Some of the factors supporting the growth of the market worldwide include the emergence of supermarket subsequently increasing the demand for HVAC systems and increased cold storage industry in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, increasing food safety and quality regulations, advent of industry specific HVAC and refrigeration systems in developed regions such as North America and Europe, increasing awareness of natural refrigerant, and surge in demand for HVAC and refrigeration systems integrated with smart technology technology. The impact of these and other macro-micro economic factors has been analyzed while developing the market growth models.

Global HVAC and Refrigeration (HVACR) Systems Market: Scope of the Study

This research study on the global HVAC and refrigeration systems market provides a detailed analysis of various HVAC and refrigeration equipment across various end-use depending upon their needs. Moreover, the research study also analyses market analysis for global refrigerant market. The report offers an in-depth study of the market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the study identifies various trends prominent in the industry and are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. It includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors influencing the HVAC and refrigeration systems market growth.

It provides the competitive landscape of key players in the HVAC and refrigeration systems market in order to highlight the state of competition therein. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market and identifies various business strategies adopted by them. The study explains the penetration within each market segment across various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market as a whole.

Global HVAC and Refrigeration (HVACR) Systems Market: Segmentation

The global HVAC and refrigeration systems market is analyzed by segmenting it on the basis of equipment type and end-use. Based on equipment type, the market is classified into condensing units, unit coolers, package systems, control devices, HVAC air handling unit, chillers, evaporator, display cases, fan coil, compressor racks, cabinet counter, and walk-in cooling unit. In terms of end-use, the global HVAC and refrigeration systems market is segmented into food service, food processing, supermarket, cold storage, and others. The report also includes global refrigerant market by type such as fluorocarbons, inorganic and hydrocarbons.

Geographically, the global market for HVAC and refrigeration systems has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

The study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for major countries/regions such as The U.S., Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Benelux, Germany, U.K., Nordic countries Central Europe (excl. Poland), Poland, Russia, China, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam Malaysia, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, and Peru in respective regional outlook. The analysis by equipment, end-use, refrigerant and regions helps in evaluating the present scenario and growth prospects of the HVAC and refrigeration systems market over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Companies mentioned in the report

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the HVAC and refrigeration systems market on the basis of various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, segment presence, and recent developments.

The major players profiled in this report with significant development in line with HVAC and refrigeration system market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Carrier Corporation, The Midea Group, Frank technologies, Airtex Compressors, Foster GE, Larsen & Toubro, GEA Group, Beverage-Air Corporation, Dover Corporation, Hussmann International, Inc., Epta S.p.A., Zero Zone Inc. and Lennox International, Inc.

