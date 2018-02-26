Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market to Grow at 6.3% CAGR to Reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2026

The global bubble wrap packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the assessment period 2017-2026 and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2026. These insights are according to a research study titled “Bubble Wrap Packaging Market: Polyethylene (PE) to Remain Sought-after Among Products in the Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2026)” that has been added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

According to the report, steady demand from end-use industries will continue to drive market growth during the assessment period. Bubble wrap packaging is mainly used as protective cushioning for delicate products, and its efficacy in reducing risk of damage to items during shipping will continue to drive demand. However, availability of alternatives such as foam packaging and recycled paper are likely to impede market growth during the assessment period. On account of evolving end-user demand, manufacturers have been forced to incorporate eco-friendly solutions in their offerings. This has led to increasing preference for foam packaging, and reduction in the use of bubble wrap packaging globally.

According to the report, in addition to the steady demand from various end use industries, the growth of the online retailing landscape can have a massive impact on the prospects of bubble wrap packaging. The online retailing or e-commerce has grown at a steady clip in the last decade or so, especially in developing countries of China and India. The growth of the e-commerce sector will have a positive impact on the bubble wrap packaging market during the assessment period.

The report offers a detailed region-wise analysis and analyzes the historical and projected growth in various key markets around the world. The report has segmented the global market into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report opines that North America has traditionally remained one of the leading markets for bubble wrap packaging, however, it is the market in APEJ that is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers during the assessment period. China and India are likely to be the key markets for bubble wrap packaging during the assessment period.

The business and product strategies of some of the leading players in the market have been studied in detail in the report. The key companies profiled in the report include Inflatable Packaging, Inc., Free-Flow Packaging International, Inc., Polyair Inter Pack Inc., Omniverse Foster Packaging Group, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., Pregis Corporation, FROMM Packaging Systems Inc., Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Sealed Air Corporation.

