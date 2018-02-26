Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market“

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) at global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024. The study includes drivers and restraints for the global AAC market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for autoclaved aerated concrete during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the AAC market at global and regional level.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global autoclaved aerated concrete AAC market. Porter’s five forces model for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Segmentation and Competitive Dynamics

The study provides a decisive view of the global AAC market, by segmenting it in terms of product and end-use. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for autoclaved aerated concrete in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand in individual end-user segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global AAC market. Key players profiled in the report include Xella Group, H+H International, SOLBET, ACICO, AERCON AAC, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Biltech Building Elements Limited, AKG Gazbeton, Bulidmate, Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., Brickwell, and UAL Industries Ltd. Market players have been analyzed in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Scope of the Report

The report provides the market size of the autoclaved aerated concrete market for 2015 and forecast for the next nine years. Size of the global AAC market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product and end-use segments. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-use have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be the highly reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market as well as European Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Association (EAACA), Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), India Green Building Council (IGBC), Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Producers Association (AACPA), India, EUROCONSTRUCT, and Eurostat.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market as follows:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Product Analysis

Block

Wall Panel

Floor Panel

Roof Panel

Cladding Panel

Others

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: End-use Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Others

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The U.K.

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of MEA

