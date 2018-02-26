Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

This report studies the Anti-money Laundering Software market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Anti-money Laundering Software market by product and Application/end industries.
The global Anti-money Laundering Software market is valued at 904 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 1586 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.81% between 2016 and 2022.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-money Laundering Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of 290 million USD in 2016 and will be 499 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 9.48%.
The major players in global market include Oracle
Thomson Reuters
Fiserv
SAS
SunGard
Experian
ACI Worldwide
Tonbeller
Banker’s Toolbox
Nice Actimize
CS&S
Ascent Technology Consulting
Cellent Finance Solutions
Verafin
EastNets
AML360
Aquilan
AML Partners
Truth Technologies
Figure Global Market Size (Million USD) Status and Outlook 2012-2022
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Anti-money Laundering Software for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)
United States
Europe
Japan
China
India
Mid-east
On the basis of product, the Anti-money Laundering Software market is primarily split into
Transaction Monitoring Software
Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software
Customer Identity Management Software
Compliance Management Software
Table Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (Million USD) Split by Type
Revenue (M $) 2016 2017E 2018F 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F
Transaction Monitoring 457.6 500.9 547.94 599.1 654.56 714.54 779.29
Growth Rate 10.02% 9.46% 9.39% 9.34% 9.26% 9.16% 9.06%
CTR 268.64 295.88 325.74 358.36 393.95 432.72 474.86
Growth Rate 10.46% 10.14% 10.09% 10.01% 9.93% 9.84% 9.74%
Customer Identity Management 119.87 133.55 148.71 165.42 183.85 204.14 226.41
Growth Rate 10.13% 11.41% 11.35% 11.24% 11.14% 11.04% 10.91%
Compliance Management 40.79 45.05 49.75 54.9 60.54 66.69 73.41
Growth Rate 10.04% 10.44% 10.43% 10.35% 10.27% 10.16% 10.08%
Others 17.43 19.29 21.32 23.55 25.98 28.65 31.55
Growth Rate 9.90% 10.67% 10.52% 10.46% 10.32% 10.28% 10.12%
Total 904.33 994.67 1093.46 1201.33 1318.88 1446.74 1585.52
Growth Rate 10.17% 9.99% 9.93% 9.87% 9.78% 9.69% 9.59%
On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers
Tier 1 Financial Institution
Tier 2 Financial Institution
Tier 3 Financial Institution
Tier 4 Financial Institution
Table Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (Million USD) by Application (2016-2022)
Revenue (M $) 2012 2016 2022F Share in 2022F CAGR 2016-2022
Tier 1 413.87 654.01 1168.53 73.93% 10.16%
Tier 2 110.04 169.82 285.39 17.87% 9.04%
Tier 3 33.64 52.24 85.94 5.36% 8.65%
Tier 4 17.88 28.26 45.66 2.84% 8.32%
Total 575.43 904.33 1585.52 100% 9.81%
