Future Electronics Announces Free Workshops for New Avalanche Board with Microsemi PolarFire FPGA

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) February 26, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has announced a series of free hands-on workshops across North America in Q1 2018 for the new Avalanche board part# AVMPF300TS-01featuring a Microsemi PolarFire™ non-volatile field programmable gate array (FPGA) with 300,000 logic elements (LEs).

With the Avalanche board, Future Electronics has lowered the barriers for designers to access the lowest power, cost-optimized mid-range density PolarFire FPGA family. “Avalanche is the lowest-cost board available in the market for this innovative PolarFire technology,” said Martin Bernier, Director of the Engineering Support Group for Future Electronics. “We believe industrial, medical, defense and communication customers will be excited about PolarFire FPGA’s ability to deliver up to 50% lower power than other mid-range density devices.”

Workshop participants will experience the easy-to-use latest software from Microsemi, Libero 2.0 tool flow, explore their debug capabilities, and sample a few of their advanced features. They will also receive a $50 discount coupon for the purchase of the Avalanche board equipped with a free one-year gold license agreement.

The Avalanche Seminar Series will be offered on the following dates:

– Tuesday March 6th in Denver, CO

– Wednesday March 7th in Fort Collins/Loveland (Denver North), CO

– Tuesday March 13th in Calgary, Alberta Canada

– Tuesday March 13th in Bolton, MA

– Wednesday March 15th in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada

– Tuesday March 27th in Dallas, TX

– Wednesday March 28th in Austin, TX

To register, visit: Microsemi – AVALANCHE Seminar Series

For more information on locations and times, visit: Microsemi Workshops – AVALANCHE

About Future Electronics

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

