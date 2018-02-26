Forecast and Analysis on Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market by MarketResearchReports.biz (2018-2025)

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global and United States Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

This report studies the Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Advpharma Inc

AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH

Courtagen Life Sciences Inc

DiagnoCure Inc. (Inactive)

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMarker Strategies LLC

Emory University

Epigenomics AG

GlycoZym

HalioDx SAS

Louisville Bioscience, Inc.

Mayo Clinic US

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Rapid Tests

Molecular Assays

Tissue Arrays

Circulating Tumor Cells

Pharmacodiagnostics

Biomarkers

Other Diagnostics Methods

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Precision Medicine

Personalized Medicine

Cancer Monitoring

Table of Contents

2018-2025 Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market Overview

2.1 Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Product Overview

2.2 Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Immunoassays

2.2.2 Flow Cytometry

2.2.3 Rapid Tests

2.2.4 Molecular Assays

2.2.5 Tissue Arrays

2.2.6 Circulating Tumor Cells

2.2.7 Pharmacodiagnostics

2.2.8 Biomarkers

2.2.9 Other Diagnostics Methods

2.3 Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Sales (K Pcs) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Sales (K Pcs) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Price (USD/Pcs) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Sales (K Pcs) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Sales (K Pcs) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Price (USD/Pcs) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Application/End Users

3.1 Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Precision Medicine

3.1.2 Personalized Medicine

3.1.3 Cancer Monitoring

3.2 Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Sales (K Pcs) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Sales (K Pcs) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Sales (K Pcs) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Sales (K Pcs) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

