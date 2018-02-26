Ethylene Amines Market Technical Innovations & Future Market Trends

Ethylene amines is a class of amine compounds containing ethylene linkages between amine groups. Ethylene amines are primarily used as building block chemicals. Ethylene amines possess various properties. For instance, they are colorless, low viscosity liquids with fishy amine odor. Ethylene amines are employed in a wide range of applications owing to their unique combination of reactivity, basicity, and surface activity. Products used in everyday life such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, paper rolls, paints, adhesives, and detergents can be manufactured using ethylene amines.

Ethylene amines are employed in various applications. High usage of resins, papers, and adhesives is anticipated to boost the demand for ethylene amines. Development of new manufacturing methods is also anticipated to drive the demand for ethyl amines. However, volatility in supply of raw materials is restraining the ethylene amines market.

Based on the product, the ethyl amines market can be segmented into Ethylenediamine (EDA), Diethylenetriamine (DETA), Triethylenetetramine (TETA), Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA), Aminoethylpiperazine (AEP-HP), Aminoethylethanolamine (AEEA), Ethyleneamine E-100, and blends and derivatives. EDA and DETA are the two largest volume ethyleneamine homologs. EDA is commonly used as intermediary to produce detergents, textile auxiliaries, paper chemicals, polyamides, and fungicides. Major application areas of DETA are chelating agents, wet strength resins, lubricant oil additives, oilfield chemicals, and polyamides for resins or epoxy curing agents.

In terms of application, the ethylene amines market can be divided into asphalt additives, bleach activators, chelating agents, corrosion inhibitors, drainage aids, elastomeric fibers, epoxy curing agents, fabric softeners, fungicides, hydrocarbon purification, lube oil and fuel additives, mineral processing aids, pharmaceuticals, plastic lubricants, polyamide resins, rubber processing additives, surfactants, textile additives, urethane chemicals, wet strength resins, agriculture, and wood preservatives.

