Cyclonis Simplifies Users’ Online Lives with a New Password Management Solution

Cyclonis Limited, an Ireland-based developer of data management software solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Cyclonis Password Manager. Cyclonis Password Manager is currently available for Windows and Mac OS. It is designed to allow users to easily store, organize and access their passwords and other sensitive data in a personal encrypted vault. The vault is encrypted using AES-256, an encryption algorithm used by governments, financial institutions, and in military applications. The vault is locked with a user created master password. The master password is for a user’s eyes only – it cannot even be viewed by Cyclonis staff or servers as, by design, we never transmit or store the master password. A user must enter their master password to unlock their encrypted vault and access their data. Users can choose to store their vault locally or in the cloud. Cyclonis Password Manager integrates with popular cloud storage providers such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Apple iCloud, or Microsoft OneDrive. In addition, Cyclonis Password Manager includes numerous features designed to save time and simplify users’ everyday online lives.

Cyclonis Password Manager can import usernames and passwords from your web browsers and store them in the vault. It can also import from other password management applications.

A Built-in Password Analyzer Estimates Password Complexity

Cyclonis Password Manager includes a built-in Password Analyzer that uses a complex algorithm to estimate the strength of individual passwords. Cyclonis considers password strength, along with other factors, to estimate a user’s Total Strength Score. Weak, old, reused, and potentially compromised passwords identified by Cyclonis can be flagged and brought to the user’s attention. The included Password Generator can help users create more complex passwords for their various accounts to improve their Total Strength Score.

Private Notes, Personal and Payment Information Can be Stored, Encrypted, and Synced Across Multiple Devices

The Cyclonis Password Manager Wallet is an added feature designed to let users store their personal and payment information in their encrypted vault – just like carrying a real wallet! Users may store credit and bank card details, phone numbers, emails, ID documents, home Wifi passwords and even Private Notes – and with the built-in cloud storage options your Wallet can be synced and accessed from multiple devices. Of course, everything stored in the Wallet is encrypted in the vault using the AES-256 encryption algorithm.

Seamless Browser Integration

Cyclonis Password Manager integrates with Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari and Microsoft Edge. This allows users to access the passwords stored in their vaults directly from the web browser.

Cyclonis Password Manager is available free of charge and can be downloaded from https://www.cyclonis.com.