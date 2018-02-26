Cubaaz: Opening a New World of Several Possibilities

Challenges Plaguing the Travel Industry

Like many other industries around the world, the travel industry has been facing several challenges over the years, and these have been largely responsible for poor customer experience as well as satisfaction. Topmost of these challenges is the oligopolistic nature of the industry which has made only about five companies to be in control of the travel industry.

Resultantly, these five companies are capitalising on their positions to make exorbitant profits at the expense of the clients. Clients are overcharged for their traveling and also made to pay excess commissions. While these few companies are blossoming at an exceeding rate, it has become increasingly difficult for budding and new startups in the travel industry to find their feet and get a good return on their investments. In the face of these challenges, Cubaaz has come as the solution that both new startups and clients need.

What is Cubaaz?

Foremost, what is Cubaaz? What solution does Cubaaz proffer to the problems facing the travel industry?

Cubaaz is a platform that has been established to create the suitable conditions that allow competitions to exist between different travel suppliers so as to improve the experience and satisfaction of the clients. Not only are the transactions going to be faster and more reliable than ever before, they will be fully automated with direct integrations into the reservation systems of various travel suppliers. Based on its technological advancement, Cubaaz will use the platforms of Trivago, Tripadvisor, Uber, Expedia, booking.com, Airbnb, Bravofly, Cheapticket and other travel suppliers to offer customers more satisfying services.

Customers can use Cubaaz platform to browse through different offers from various travel companies and decide the best deal. Cubaaz will be utilized by clients to search and compare the prices for hotels, vacation home, flight, car rental, tourist guide, restaurant, chauffeurs/private taxis, bus/public transport, train cruises, cinemas, and theaters.

Cubaaz can also be used to get more information, prices and reservation processes for where to visit during a touristic visit, car sharing, amusement parks, water parks, tours sightseeing, and other activities that can make tours or travels more enjoyable. There are several other travel-related services and products that customers can access through Cubaaz without having to visit hundreds of websites. Without mincing words, Cubaaz eases and quickens the processes involved in enjoying the services of various travel suppliers by acting as a one-stop platform that brings all services and products closer to the customers.

Although Cubaaz is spearheading the campaign to bring about a change in the travel industry to help both clients and travel agencies, it is working alongside other companies such as Knowdle in implementing the various strategies. Knowdle will be bringing in its experience, expertise, and versatility in the use of several technologies to provide ultimate travel experience to everyone. Artificial Intelligence, Collective Intelligence, Big Data, and Blockchain Technologies are some of the technologies that will be made use of in the implementing of the strategies of Cubaaz.

With the aid of the various technologies employed for Cubaaz platform, there will be no downtime. In addition, there will be near-real time transactions, bank-level security, and blockchain-enabled B2B to facilitate high-quality travel which is the main target of the Cubaaz team and its partners.

Cubaaz Coin

Cubaaz Coin is a utility token that will be primarily used within the Cubaaz ecosystem to conduct various transactions that are under the control of Cubaaz. It is the only legal tender for transactions on the platform of Cubaaz.

Using the Cubaaz Coin (CC), customers have access to make various transactions including searching and comparing the prices for flights, restaurant, hotels, vacation house, tourist guide, car rentals, bus/public transports, chauffeurs/private taxis, cinemas, theaters, car sharing, tours sightseeing, places to visit, amusement parks, water parks, where to go, and several other services and products related to the travel industry. Since Cubaaz serves as the go-to platform that brings prices and offers of different travel suppliers to the fingertip of everyone, customers do not have to go through the stress of browsing through hundreds of websites of getting the best deals.

Notably, it is only the Cubaaz Coin that will usable on the Cubaaz ecosystem for these activities, and users need to familiarise themselves with its usage for easy and seamless transactions. Even users that do not have the tokens and willing to use the Cubaaz platform are expected to buy from the token holders before enjoying the benefits of the platform.

Each user can acquire the Cubaaz Coin through the use of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and fiat payment such as credit card and wire transfer. The token will be issued to users during the pre-ICO and ICO of Cubaaz, and it can be used afterward. You can learn more about how to get the Cubaaz Coin at www.cubaaz.io.

Cubaaz ICO Launch

The Cubaaz Coin will be launched on February 5, 2018 at 11:59 GMT, and it is expected to last for 65 days. However, if the ICO final goals are reached before the proposed date of closure, the token sales can be closed earlier. Each token costs just 0.0001 BTC, and at least, a total of three hundred million tokens are proposed to be sold during the pre-ICO period. 70% of the total ICO will be distributed to the community for anyone to purchase, 15% will be made available for marketing and loyalty purposes that will be overseen by the Cubaaz team, and 9% will be allocated to founders and management of the ICO program that will take place. Of the remaining 6% of the ICO, ICO partner advisers of Cubaaz will take 3% while the 3% will be reserved for the marketing campaign team.

Any interested persons can still be part of the initial coin offering of Cubaaz, purchase the tokens and enjoy the several benefits that the Cubaaz platform is established to provide for everyone around the world. You can join the platform now by visiting www.cubaaz.io to read the details of the programs and platform of Cubaaz to make informed decisions on whether to join the ICO or not.

