Content Delivery Network Market by Application, Drive Mechanism and Region Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario:

Content delivery network can be explained as a system which connects computing devices through a network source so that content can be delivered to various sectors in order to save time and money. Content delivery network enhances better performance and reduces cost. It also helps to copy pages of a website and majorly used for business to business interactions.

The key factors contributing to the growth of the Content Delivery Market are increasing volume of data consumption through internet services, increasing usage of mobile devices and easy accessibility. Also, development of new technologies and high demand for usage of internet services are expected to boost the content delivery market over the forecast period, 2017-2023

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in the global market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global content delivery network market is expected to reach approximately USD 34 billion by the end of 2022 with 26% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Google,

(U.S.),

Akamai Technologies (U.S.),

Limelight Networks (U.S.),

Level 3 Communications,

LLC (U.S.),

Amazon Web Services,

(U.S.),

Verizon Communications,

(U.S.),

Highwinds (U.S.),

CDNetworks (Korea),

Internap Corporation (U.S.),

Tata Communications (India),

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of content delivery network into type, solution, vertical and region.

Type:

Video CDN

Non-video CDN

Solution:

Web Performance Optimization

Media Delivery

Cloud Security

Vertical:

Online gaming

E-commerce

Education

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Advertising

Media & Entertainment

Region:

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Row

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, because of increasing adoption of new technologies, increasing digitization and enhancement in technology.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period 2017-2022. The reason is attributed to the growth in the developing countries, digital transformation and technological enhancements in the emerging countries.

Study Objectives of Global Content Delivery Network Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global content delivery network market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global content delivery network market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, solution, vertical and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global content delivery network

