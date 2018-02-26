Cold Form Blister Packaging Market: Steady Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive Growth

The cold form blister packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period 2017-2025, according to a new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Cold Form Blister Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025” is a comprehensive source of information and analysis that gives readers accurate and unbiased information on the prospects of cold form blister packaging market.

The report offers detailed analysis on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are shaping the growth of the market. According to the report, steady demand from pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry is projected to create opportunities for companies operating in this market. Broader developments in the healthcare industry, combined with evolving regulations on pharmaceuticals are also likely to impact market growth during the assessment period.

Pharmaceutical industry continues to account for bulk of demand for blister packaging globally. This form of packaging is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry for packing capsules and tablets. Increase in the demand for unit dose medicines globally is a key driving factor for the market. Many emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil are prioritizing healthcare sector and investments in procuring medicines and equipment are growing at a rapid pace. These factors are likely to provide an impetus to market growth during the assessment period.

By material type, aluminum continues to be one of the dominant segments in the cold form blister packaging market. In terms of volume, aluminum accounts for nearly 51% revenue share of the market. According to the report, the other key materials used in cold form blister packaging includes PE, PVC, and PET – the PVC segment is projected to grow at CAGR of 5% during 2025. By region, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are likely to be the lucrative markets over the forecast period. While the North America market will be concentrated in the US, China and India are likely to remain at the forefront of demand in Asia Pacific.

The report also offers a detailed analysis on the key companies operating in the cold form blister packaging market. The business and product strategies of the leading players in the market have been analyzed in detail in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include Uflex Ltd., Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Bemis Company, Inc., and Tekni-Plex, Inc.

