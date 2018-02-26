Cardiovascular Implants : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2023

The report on Cardiovascular Implants Market by drug class (disease modifying anti-rheumatic, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory, corticosteroids, uric acid drugs), disease indication (rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, gout, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis), distribution channel (hospital, retail, online pharmacy) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Cardiovascular Implants Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

CVDs includes coronary artery diseases (CAD) such as angina and myocardial infarction (heart attack). Other CVDs are peripheral arterial disease, stroke, heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, cardiomyopathy, heart arrhythmia, congenital heart disease, valvular heart disease, carditis, aortic aneurysms, peripheral artery disease, and venous thrombosis. There various treatment options available in the market to treat these cardiovascular diseases such as drug therapy (ACE inhibitors, antiarrhythmic, aspirin therapy, beta-blocker therapy, clot buster drugs, diuretics, etc.), changing lifestyle habits, and medical surgeries (stents, coronary stents, peripheral stents, heart bypass surgery, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and heart transplants). These implants are lifesaving medium to improve the patient’s disease condition and are made of various materials, which includes metals, alloys, biomaterials, and polymers.

Some of the key driving factors attributing to the growth of this include increasing number of patients with cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, heart failures and coronary artery diseases, and shortage of number of heart donors. In addition, changing lifestyle, alcohol consumption, growing obesity and smoking further propelling the market growth, as these factors increase the bold glucose and lipid levels, which results in serious cardiovascular diseases. According to American Heart Association publication, it has been estimated that in the US alone approximately 5.5 million people suffered from heart failure in 2013 and 300,000 die each year because of heart failure. The market for global cardiovascular implants was valued at USD 26.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach around USD 39.0 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hamper the growth of the market, which includes, high-risk nature and high complication rates associated with considerable mortality, due to frequent use of implants in older populations with frequent co-morbidities. Geographically, North America is leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the market for Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to increasing prevalence of CVD diseases, growing awareness among the population, improving healthcare infrastructure, rise in healthcare spending, and favorable government policies.

Companies profiled:

Abbott Laboratories

B-Braun

Boston Scientific

Medtronic plc.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical

Terumo Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences

AMG International.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for cardiovascular implants and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type of implants. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017 – 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

The study also provides information for recent merger and acquisition deals happened in the global cardiovascular implants market. Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global cardiovascular implants market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies.