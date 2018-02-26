CANCER SURVIVORS ARE THE REAL HEROES Jaipur walked together to raise Cancer Awareness

First Time in the history of Jaipur, Magnus Walkathon was organized by Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (BMCHRC) & Cancer Care (Women’s Wing) in association with Sonal Maheshwari Charitable Trust on 24th Feb-2018 to spread cancer awareness. Additionally, the initiative also tried to explain the causes & symptoms of cancer along with breaking the myth that it is non-treatable. Enthusiasm of 10,000 participants from varied schools, colleges, and social groups was worth watching while they walked hand-in-hand with Cancer Survivors.

Walkathon was flagged off from Jaleb Chowk, City Palace & was led by NCC Cadets & young skaters. Following them were students of various schools, colleges, universities & cancer survivors. Rally passed via Hawa Mahal, Johri Bazaar & was culminated at Union Football Ground. Chief Guest of Walkathon, Mr. Ramcharan Bohra (Member of Parliament,) greeted participants at the closing ceremony & appreciated the efforts put together by BMCHRC for this noble cause.

Chairman of BMCHRC, Mr. Navrattan Kothari strongly communicated to the audience that in most of the cases it is assumed that Cancer is not treatable hence it’s imperative to organize events that can help us break the myth. Vice Chairperson of Cancer Care (Women’s Wing), Mrs. Anila Kothari & Mr. Gokul Maheshwari, Trustee, Sonal Maheshwari Charitable Trust) confirmed that this initiative will be expanded at multiple levels and will become a regular feature from now on.

The most motivating element of Walkathone can’t be missed on i.e. around 1000 Cancer Survivors participated in Walkathon in order to awake the society that cancer is sheer disease which is very much treatable. Mrs. Manju Aggarwal who is a Cancer Survivor since 1999 along with other survivors (Mr. Vijender Kumar Saini, Madan Mohan Sharma & Mahesh Saini) were felicitated by BMCHRC to commemorate their will to fight and survive.