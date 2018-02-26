Bless This Mess Provides Easy-to-Prepare Recipes to Help Families Prepare Nutritious Food

Bless This Mess provides delicious, guilt-free recipes to improve the quality of its readers’ home-cooked meals. Its blog features quick and easy dinner ideas that every family will enjoy.

Homemade Fare Is Healthier

The health of regular restaurant-goers is at a greater risk than their counterparts who prepare their meals in the kitchen. Adam Drewnowski, director of the Center for Public Health Nutrition at the University of Washington, says that frequently eating out results in a lower quality diet because of the amount of solid fats, calories, and sugar in fast food and restaurant-prepared meals.

Experts maintain that only one in five “outside food” from fast food joints, vending machines, and grocery stores meet the nutrition recommendations from the Department of Agriculture. Lona Sandon, a Dallas nutritionist, says that meals prepared at home have a significant health advantage because it gives people more control over what goes on the food on their plate.

In fact, studies show that those who consume home-cooked food scored higher on the healthy eating index than those who frequently dined outside.

