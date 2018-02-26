Acordis Technology & Solutions Hosting Technology Show at 601, the American Airlines Arena

MIAMI, FLORIDA—Acordis Technology & Solutions, the official IT Solutions Provider for the Miami Heat, will be hosting its annual Technology Show on April 18, 2018 at 601 at the AmericanAirlines Arena featuring the latest technological advancements from top manufacturers in today’s IT market.

“This showcase is a great opportunity to chat one on one with technology experts and attend live demonstrations,” states Rehan Khan, CEO/President of Acorids Technology & Solutions. Potential participants include: Samsung, LG, Cisco, Citrix, Zebra, Xerox, PaperCut, Fujitsu, and many more. Participants will also get the opportunity to win exciting raffles and partake in seminars. Directors of IT, IT Managers, CTO’s, CIO’s, and Director of Technology are encouraged to attend and complete an online registration form at www.acordiscorp.com/heat-techshow.html.

Date: April 18, 2018

Location: 601, AmericanAirlines Arena – 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132

Time: 10AM to 3PM (lunch will be served).

Who Should Attend: CIO’s, CTO’s, VP’s of Technology, Director of Technology and IT Managers.

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.