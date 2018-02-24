The Conference Nursing Practice 2018 is going to held at Vienna, Austria on 9-10th August 2018with the theme To Promote Excellence and Explore the art of Nursing in Practice.

The Nursing Practice Conference 2018 aims to gather principal scientist, researchers, experts and researchers working under academia, Business Delegates and students across the globe for the dissemination of new ideas, research results and practical developmental experiences in the field of nursing.

The practice of nursing needs specialized knowledge, self-reliant decisions and ability or skills. There are divergent paths of practice varies by surroundings, by type of customer, by different malady, by level of restoration.

The conference will focus on Nursing Education ,Nursing research ,Nursing Management ,Clinical Nursing ,Geriatric Nursing ,Public Health Nursing ,Surgical Nursing , Critical care and Emergency Nursing etc.