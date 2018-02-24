Greenwood High- Bannerghatta recreates “nature” within their campus

Greenwood High – Bannerghatta, in collaboration with Prani – a pet sanctuary hosted “KNOWture”, a first of its kind event dedicated to bringing youngsters close to flora and fauna by creating an environment where children could feel nature. Adding to the glee of over 500 little children who had gathered with their families for the event, the team from Prani had brought to the campus animals such as Gerbils, hamster, guinea pig, emu, hooded rats, terrapins, turtle, rabbit, goat, iguana, donkey, pony, hen, duck, rooster, dog, cat, snail, frogs and horses. The kids were stuck with wonder when they have been showcased the lifecycle of insects and carnivorous plants.

“I feel every child must get a chance to take care of pets. It instils a sense of responsibility and kindness in them. However owing to the hard-pressed schedules we are entangled in and the space crunch, we can hardly gift our children the opportunity. I really appreciate this initiative of Greenwood High-Bannerghatta for giving us a moment to restore the lost bond with nature.” said Abhishek Singh, a parent of one of those children.

It was a touch, feel and hands-on experience for the guests as they were literally mesmerized by the sight. Over 10 facilitators were engaged to guide the guests through this lifetime experiential education on how to interact with animals. It was a breath-taking moment to watch the children caressing the animals with their tiny fingers and feeding them as well. Also, few stray puppies who were vaccinated and taken care of by one of the teachers of Greenwood High so far, found new homes through this event when they were put up for adoption.

Prajna, an overjoyed kid who was playing with the animals for long, said “I have never seen so many animals from close, touched or held them in my arms. This is something I would cherish throughout. I am simply falling short of words right now”.

Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School said, “At Greenwood High, we never confine our children within the four walls of the classroom. Instead encourage them to explore, to seek beyond, to be inquisitive about the environment around them and love other living beings.”