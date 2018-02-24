22 Prominent Women and 1 Young Woman to Be Honored at the Women of Achievement Awards on March 1st, 2018

The Women of Achievement Awards will honor and celebrate 22 distinguished women and 1 young woman from the Pittsburgh area.

PITTSBURGH, PA, February 23, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – The 13th annual Women of Achievement Awards will recognize and honor 22 distinguished women and one young woman for their efforts and accomplishments within their professional fields and communities. This event marks the beginning of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh and celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of successful, prominent women from the region.

This year the Women of Achievement event will feature a new accolade, the Junior Woman of Achievement Award. This Award will honor a young woman, Emma LeFebvre, 10, who raises money by creating and selling her own artwork and donates proceeds to charities in the community.

“We are honored to recognize all of these renowned women who are changing their communities and Pittsburgh. Their work and efforts are inspiring to all those who encounter them, and we thank them for all they have accomplished. We would also like to thank the volunteers, staff, sponsors, attendees and all those who have helped make this event possible,” said Judith A. Bannon, Founder and Executive Director of Cribs for Kids.

The awards ceremony will be held Thursday, March 1, 2018 from 5:30-9:00pm at The Omni William Penn Hotel Grand Ballroom. This year’s Women of Achievement Awards title sponsors are Highmark together with Allegheny Health Network. Additional sponsors include the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pitt Ohio. All proceeds from the awards ceremony will benefit Cribs for Kids.

2018 Distinguished Honorees Include:

Amy Jo Berresford, CRNA, MSHR – Retired, Univ. of Pittsburgh Physicians at Magee Women’s Hospital

Missie Berteotti – LPGA Golf Pro / Financial Representative

Beverly Brozanski, MD – Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC

Christina A. Cassotis – Pittsburgh International Airport

Tracy Certo – NEXTpittsburgh

Betty Cruz, MPA – Change Agency

Bonny Diver – iHeartmedia / Hair Peace Charities

Gisele Barreto Fetterman – Freestore 15104, For Good PGH

Gerry Florida – Florida Recycled / Shuman Juvenile Detention Center

Tiffany Fluhme – Fluhme Glam Bar / Fluhme Beauty

Brittney Harrison – Harrison’s for Hope Foundation

Anna Kudrav – Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Emma LeFebvre – Junior Woman of Achievement Award

Vivien Li – Riverlife

Leah Lizarondo – 412 Food Rescue

Patrice Matamoros – Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon

Cooper Munroe – The Motherhood

Laura Ritz – PNC Bank

Patricia A. Sheahan, Ed.D. – Duquesne University

Anna Siefken – Carnegie Mellon University

Louise Urban – Jefferson Hospital of Allegheny Health Network

Kelly Wesolosky – Federal Bureau of Investigation

Megs Yunn – Beverly’s Birthdays

About Women of Achievement Awards

Founded in 2002 by Bonnie DeCarlo and JoAnn Forrester, the Women of Achievement Awards is an event honoring Western Pennsylvania’s most outstanding women who have demonstrated commitment to the betterment of their communities, excellence in their professional fields or outstanding accomplishments for the advancement of women. The annual awards ceremony raises funds for Cribs for Kids.

About Cribs for Kids

Cribs for Kids is a national infant safe-sleep education program that helps to reduce the risk of injury and death of infants due to accidental suffocation, asphyxia, or undetermined causes in unsafe sleeping environments. Since 1998, Cribs for Kids has been making an impact on reducing the rate of infant sleep-related deaths by educating parents and caregivers on the importance of practicing safe sleep and providing portable cribs to families who otherwise cannot afford a safe place for their babies to sleep. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Cribs for Kids currently has more than 950+ partners throughout the United States implementing infant safe-sleep programs in their communities. Visit https://cribsforkids.org/ for more information.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Cribs for Kids, journalists and analysts may call 412-322-5680, ext.117. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed.

Press Contact:

Judith A. Bannon

Founder & Executive Director

Cribs for Kids

5450 Second Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15207

412-322-5680×117

https://cribsforkids.org/