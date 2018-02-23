Wi-Fi Chipset Market Overview and Scope of Worldwide Market Analysis, Services and Solutions and Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing environment, demand of high-tech electronic products, integration of Wi-Fi into homes and enterprises is ever increasing. In Wi-Fi chipset market innovation is a key driver. Internet of things (IoT) is considered as a major component with respect to Wi-Fi chipset market.

The study indicates that proliferation of Wi-Fi-enabled mobile devices, smart houses, smart city initiatives are the key factors driving the Wi-Fi chipset market. The technology advancement in communications protocol and launch of new frequency bands in emerging countries, technological advancements in microelectronics are the driving factors for the Wi-Fi chipset market. The high costs in embedding the Wi-Fi chipsets into new products would result in complex structure which would be a restraining factor for Wi-Fi Chipset Market.

The recent news tells us that Qualcomm’s new 205 chipset will bring Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, LTE to feature phones. Qualcomm has realized a potential that can be tapped in phones using power chipsets

The Wi-Fi chipset Market is growing rapidly over 4% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~20 billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market are – Atmel Corporation (U.S.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Peraso Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Quantenna Communications Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

network equipment vendors

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Original design manufacturers (ODMs)

Wireless communication IC manufacturers

Semiconductor foundry service providers

Component manufacturers

Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors

software/application providers

user equipment manufacturers

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Segments:

The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market has been segmented on the basis of application, band, and end-user.

Wi-Fi chipset by Applications:

Mobile device applications

Media & entertainment applications

Automation applications

Others

Wi-Fi chipset by End-user:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

Wi-Fi chipset by Band:

Single Band

Dual band

Tri-band

Study Objectives of Wi-Fi Chipset Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Wi-Fi Chipset

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Wi-Fi Chipset market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Wi-Fi chipset Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that Asia- Pacific region would grow significantly in the Wi-Fi chipset market by the forecast period.

Asia – Pacific countries like China, India and Japan are ahead in the in Wi-Fi chipset market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, growth of the consumer electronics manufacturing industry, developments in wireless communication sector, economic development, growing digitization, and many more in this region. The study predicts that Latin America would also show a significant growth in Wi-Fi chipset market.

