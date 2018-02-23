Wearable Camera Market – Popular Trends and Technological advancements to Watch Out for Near Future; Global Industry Analysis 2023

The report on global wearable camera market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the wearable camera market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global wearable camera market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global wearable camera market covers segments such as type, application and product. The type segments include body mount, head mount and ear mount & smart glass. On the basis of application, the global wearable camera market is categorized into industrial, sports & adventure, security and healthcare. Furthermore, on the basis of product the wearable camera market is segmented as accessories and cameras.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global wearable camera market such as, Drift Innovation Ltd, Narrative AB, GoPro Inc., Axon Enterprise, Inc., Pinnacle Response Ltd., Sony Corporation, Vievu LLC, Garmin Ltd., Xiaomi, and JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global wearable camera market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of wearable camera market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the wearable camera market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.