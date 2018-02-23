Semi-Trailer Market 2018 Global Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2023

Semi-Trailer Market 2018

Global Semi-Trailer Market Information Report by Type (Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry van, Refrigerated, Tankers, Others), By Tonnage (Below 25 t, 25 t – 50 t, 51 t – 100 t and Above 100 t), By Axle count (4 axles) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis:

A semi-trailer is a trailer without a front axle that is used extensively. The factors leading to the growth of the semi-trailer market are the growing cold chain industry, and the increase in the use of advanced technologies such as telematics and stability control. The growth of the cold chain industry can be attributed to the growth in large-format supermarket retailing. The installation of advanced devices such as temperature recorder with built-in GSM modem and remote temperature monitoring in the refrigerated trailers, is benefitting trailer owners and managers in the real-time monitoring of the trailer, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The market is expected to have growth opportunities in the forecast period with the rapid adoption of modern technologies such as semi-trailer platooning and electric semi-trailer truck. The market is also expected to grow with the adoption of electronic braking systems, as an opportunity. However, the growth of this market is expected to be restrained by the existence of local players in unorganized sector, and transportation of goods through sea and air. The growth of this market could also be challenged by lightweight semi-trailers and lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO). A tractor with a semi-trailer has an articulation point (where it pivots), which makes backing up more complex, thereby restraining the growth of the market. Tractor semi-trailers account for the largest percentage of vehicle-kilometers traveled, leading to the growth in fuel consumption and emissions from heavy-duty vehicles. Thus, tractor semi-trailers are expected to represent majority of the diesel fuel use and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the on-road heavy-duty sector, which will in turn demand for higher R&D for the development of efficient tractor semi-trailers.

The global semi-trailer market has seen remarkable growth in the global market and it has been observed that, its demand in future is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~5%.

Based on the axle count, the market has been segmented as 4 axles. Amongst these, less than less than 3 axles segment is expected to dominate, in terms of growth rate. These trailers are extensively used and preferred over other semi-trailers in the regions of Europe and Asia Pacific. The legally permissible load which can be transported on a semi-trailer depends on the axle count of a semi-trailer. Thus, it can be concluded that government regulations on weight limits, is driving the less than 3 axles segment.

Geographically, the global semi-trailer market has been divided into four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the global semi-trailer market. This is due to factors such as improving road infrastructure, expanding supply chain industry, introduction of government regulations on weight carrying capacity and dimensions of a semi-trailer.

The prominent players in the semi-trailer market include Wabash National Corporation (US), Schmitz Cargobull (Germany), Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), and Great Dane Trailers (US), American Trailer & Storage (U.S.), PACCAR Inc. (U.S.), China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. (China), Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company (the U.S.), Schmitz Cargobull AG (Germany), and Great Dane Limited Partnership (the U.S).

The report for Global Semi-Trailer Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

