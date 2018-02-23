Remote Infrastructure Management Market to reach a market size of $44.6 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market, published by KBV research, the Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market size is expected to reach $44.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Server Management Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Database Management Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Storage Management Market.
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would attain market value of $5,912.1 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/remote-infrastructure-management-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Fujitsu Limited, Capgemini, Accenture Plc., Genpact, Nityo Infotech, Sensiple, Rigel Networks, Cognizant, UST Global, Inc., and AT&T, Inc.
Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size Segmentation
By Core Services
Server Management
Database Management
Storage Management
Network & Communication Management
Application Management
Others
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Transportation
Others
By Geography
North America Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size
US Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size
Canada Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size
Mexico Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size
Rest of North America Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size
Europe Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Germany Remote Infrastructure Management Market
UK Remote Infrastructure Management Market
France Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Russia Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Spain Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Italy Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Rest of Europe Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Asia Pacific Remote Infrastructure Management Market
China Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Japan Remote Infrastructure Management Market
India Remote Infrastructure Management Market
South Korea Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Singapore Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Malaysia Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Remote Infrastructure Management Market
LAMEA Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Brazil Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Argentina Remote Infrastructure Management Market
UAE Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Saudi Arabia Remote Infrastructure Management Market
South Africa Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Nigeria Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Rest of LAMEA Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Companies Profiled
Fujitsu Limited
Capgemini
Accenture Plc.
Genpact
Nityo Infotech
Sensiple
Rigel Networks
Cognizant
UST Global, Inc.
AT&T, Inc.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Remote Infrastructure Management Market (2017-2023)
Europe Remote Infrastructure Management Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Remote Infrastructure Management Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Remote Infrastructure Management Market (2017-2023)