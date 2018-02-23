Rapid Diagnostics Market To Grow At A CAGR of 7.56% By 2022 : Radiant Insights,Inc

RadiantInsights.com has announced the addition of “Global Rapid Diagnostics Market Size,Trends, Growth And Forecast Report Up To 2022 : Radiant Insights, Inc” Market Research Report to their Database.
Rapid diagnostic products are used for preliminary and emergency medical screening. These products are developed for medical facilities with low skilled resources.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rapid diagnostics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the rapid diagnostics.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Global Rapid Diagnostics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Abbott
BD
bioMerieux
Danaher
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Siemens Healthcare
Market driver
Increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases
Market challenge
High cost of rapid diagnostic products
Market trend
Growing presence of OEMs
