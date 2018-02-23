Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market, analyzes and researches the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Intuit Inc.
Recruit Holdings
Oracle Corp.
Square Inc.
Hewlett-Packard Development
First Data Corp
Bixolon
iZettle AB
PAX Technology
VeriFone Systems
PayPal Holdings
Dspread Technology
Posiflex Technology
Citizen Systems Europe
Ingenico
Zebra Technologies Corp.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integrated Card Reader Solutions
Card Reader Accessories
Market segment by Application, Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) can be split into
Restaurant
Hospitality
Healthcare
Retail
Warehouse/Distribution
Entertainment
Transportation
Government
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS)
1.1 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Overview
1.1.1 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market by Type
1.3.1 Integrated Card Reader Solutions
1.3.2 Card Reader Accessories
1.4 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Restaurant
1.4.2 Hospitality
1.4.3 Healthcare
1.4.4 Retail
1.4.5 Warehouse/Distribution
1.4.6 Entertainment
1.4.7 Transportation
1.4.8 Government
2 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
…
