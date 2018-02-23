Microbiome Sequencing Services Market to Exhibit a Strong 18.1% CAGR Between 2017 and 2022

The global microbiome sequencing services market is profiled in detail in the report with the help of detailed historical databases, which illustrate the historical growth patterns of the microbiome sequencing services market in detail. The 2012-2017 trajectory of the global microbiome sequencing services market is assessed in detail in the report in order to provide a clear understanding of the way the market has developed so far. The detailed analysis of the historical growth trajectory of the microbiome sequencing services market also provides clear markers into how the market is likely to develop in the coming years.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global microbiome sequencing services market was valued at US$684.1 mn in 2017 and is likely to grow to US$1,570.4 mn by 2022 at an 18.1% CAGR therein.

The report profiles the various factors driving and obstructing the global microbiome sequencing services market in order to provide readers with a clear picture of which factors are likely to have a lasting impact on the market in the coming years. The microbiome sequencing services is affected by a variety of factors, ranging from regulatory hassles regarding the techniques used in microbiome sequencing to ethical concerns regarding the key applications of microbiome sequencing services. Fluctuations in the microbiome sequencing services market are thus likely to leave a lasting impact on the market’s economic viability, making this analysis crucial for key players in the market. The analysis of how various factors are likely to affect the global microbiome sequencing services market in the coming years is vital for players looking to establish a strong position in the market, as the microbiome sequencing services market is likely to become increasingly competitive in the coming years.

The leading segments of the global microbiome sequencing services market are profiled in the report in order to provide reader with information on which parts of the market are likely to make the highest contribution to the overall market growth over the coming years. The 2012-2017 growth trajectories of the leading segments of the global microbiome sequencing services market are assessed in detail in the report in order to provide a complete picture of the historical growth of the market as well as the growth potential of the leading segments in the coming years.

By technique, the global microbiome sequencing services market is likely to be dominated by the sequencing by synthesis segment, which accounted for 47.8% of the global market in 2017. By application, shotgun sequencing is likely to remain the leading contributor to the global microbiome sequencing services market, while North America is likely to remain the leading geographical segment of the global microbiome sequencing services market. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are expected to be the key end users for the microbiome sequencing services market due to their growing scope in emerging economies.

The report provides a clear picture of the complicated competitive dynamics of the global microbiome sequencing services market to enable readers to make the most of the trends governing the market. The strategies employed by leading players in the global microbiome sequencing services market are profiled in the report to inform readers about which strategies are likely to work in the market in the coming years. Key companies operating in the global microbiome sequencing services market include Metabiomics Corp., Microbiome Therapeutics LLC, Microbiome Insights Inc., Rancho Biosciences, Zymo Research Corp., Molzym GmbH & Co. KG, Ubiome Inc., Diversigen Inc., Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, and Molecular Research LP.

