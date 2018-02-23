Marcus Evans Increasing Essential Knowledge and Techniques to Improve Construction Productivity

Marcus Evans proudly presents Smart Build conference happening from 19th – 21st March 2018 at Hyatt Regency Dubai (Deira), United Arab Emirates.

The conference will be providing a platform for delegates to delve into growth strategies and explore how technologies and innovative process are being widely adopted by companies to increase productivity and enhance sustainability.

One of the event speakers Dr Shetha shared “modular construction is a process in which a building is constructed off-site, under controlled plant conditions, using the same materials and designing to the same codes and standards as conventionally built facilities – but in about half the time.”

Featuring thought leaders and industry experts presenting at the conference; Ali Ahmed Elian Engineering Materials Expert Dubai Central Laboratory – Dubai Municipality, UAE; Ala Hason SVP & Director of MENA Region HKS, UAE; Raj Pillai MD Starworth Infrastructure & Construction – A Subsidary of Purvankara, India; Dr. Shetha Alzubaidi CEO & Partner Brookson Project Management, UAE; Robert Stephens Executive Director Inhabit Group, UAE; Jason Pomeroy Founding Principal Pomeroy Studio, SINGAPORE; Charles Walker Director Zaha Hadid Architects, UK; Uwe Nienstedt Senior Regional Manager, Middle East – North Africa SOM, UAE; Paolo Testolini Director of Urban Design Woods Bagot, UAE.

Dr Shetha also shared that “sustainable construction represents the responsibility of the construction industry towards sustainable development. Construction activities, namely design, construction, operation, maintenance, rehabilitation, modernisation and dismantling, have significant impacts on the environment.”

One of the key highlights of the conference are urban innovators, exclusive sessions dedicated for industry trendsetters to showcase their innovative strategies and solutions to enhance and transform the urban environment.

The large scale conference is proudly supported by CIOB Middle East and Gulf Fire.