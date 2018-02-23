Manage Lab Efficiently With The Latest Windows Based Laboratory Management Software

Healthcare industry is easily one of the very few industries that never witnesses a downfall and is an ever growing industry.However, the challenges faced by the industry are also on the rise. The healthcare industry witness new ailments very frequently and new technologies force the healthcare professionals to keep themselves up to date with the latest and ever changing technologies. In such a scenario, it really becomes difficult for the people working in the labs to manage the things. Keeping this in mind, GeniPulse Technologies has come up with the state of the art Laboratory Management Software. GeniPulse Technologies is considered to be the pioneers in developing the Windows based lab management software specifically for the healthcare industry. This is the latest innovation from the company that helps professionals to manage the lab with much more efficiency. The company has a very good track record of delivering end-to-end solutions in the best affordable way. The company, right from its inception, has remained the most trusted brand in the healthcare field as it is the only company that provides specific solutions as per the specific needs.

The solutions are tailored to meet the specific requirements of the clients. The company offers solutions to all the clients from small scale to large scale enterprises. The latest innovation from the company helps the professionals to manage the daily affairs in a laboratory with greater efficiency. The entire day to day work can be managed effectively by using this information system software. The lab professionals would be able to handle the date and manage the data efficiently and also store the data that comes during the diagnosis of the complete medical procedure. It is very easy to use the lab management software. The software has got some ready to use features that makes the lives of the lab professionals really easy. The software comes with a full package that can transform the laboratory into a high-tech laboratory. It is a perfect IT solution that runs independently. It can also be integrated with the existing software without any effort. The software provides all types of pathology and radiology reports. It also has a barcode facility to scan the barcodes apart from having printing facilities. Some of the features of the software include User Master, Test Master, Lab Unit Master, Use Rights and Test Status. The entire process of registering the patients also becomes very easy with the help of this software.

Genipulse is a leading Software Company in Gurgaon.We have recently developed Pharmacy Management Software based on GST. It is Designed by people with domain expertise and business experience.For more details please visit our website at http://www.genipulse.com/

Address:

18A, Sec-5

Gurgaon

Haryana

India

110038

+917503441144

+918607330800

care@GeniPulse.com

GeniPulse@gmail.com