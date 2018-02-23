Industrial Robotics Market – Popular Trends and Technological advancements to Watch Out for Near Future; Global Industry Analysis 2024

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on industrial robotics market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional industrial robotics market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional industrial robotics market over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global industrial robotics market. According to report the global industrial robotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report on global industrial robotics market covers segments such as, type, application and function. On the basis of type the global industrial robotics market is categorized into introduction, articulated robots, cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, parallel robots, scara robots and other robots. On the basis of application the global industrial robotics market is categorized into introduction, automotive, chemical, rubber & plastics, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, machinery and others. On the basis of function the global industrial robotics market is categorized into introduction, assembling & disassembling, material handling, milling, cutting, and processing, painting & dispensing, soldering & welding and others.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/1133

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global industrial robotics market such as, ABB Ltd., Comau S.P.A., Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kuka AG, CMA Robotics S.P.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Universal Robots A/S and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

For More Enquiry on This Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/1133

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global industrial robotics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of industrial robotics market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the industrial robotics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the industrial robotics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.