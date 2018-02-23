Hydroponics Market: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on hydroponics market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional hydroponics market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional hydroponics market over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global hydroponics market. According to report the global hydroponics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global hydroponics market covers segments such as, vegetable type, distribution channel and farming type. On the basis of vegetable type the global hydroponics market is categorized into cucumber, lettuce, spinach, peppers and others. On the basis of distribution channel the global hydroponics market is categorized into grocery stores, unorganized small stores, whole food and specialty stores, modern trade (hypermarket/supermarket) and others. On the basis of farming type the global hydroponics market is categorized into indoor farming and outdoor farming.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. Among these Europe is the largest market that is implementing advanced techniques in hydroponics. Asia-Pacific forms the second-largest market for hydroponics, which is further expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hydroponics market such as, American Hydroponics, Inc., Argus Controls, Bright Farms, Circle Fresh Farms, Hydrofarm, Inc., Greentech Agro, Llc, Lumigrow, Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Pegasus agritech, Terra Tech and Valoya.