High Penetration of E-Commerce to Propel Online Premium Cosmetics Market

For upgrading the appearance or smell of the body, a number of products are utilized, which are ordinarily known as cosmetics. For applying to the face or hair, a few cosmetics have been outlined. Cosmetics are fundamentally gotten from regular sources or they are made out of chemicals plans. The most mainstream kinds of cosmetics involve skin related, hair care, and antiperspirants, among numerous others. One of the empowering factors behind the huge development of cosmetics industry is the growing inclination of the female population to keep up an energetic appearance.

The cosmetics business is for the most part impelled by the expanding wellbeing mindfulness and the continual demand of consumers toward luxury items. To keep up a perpetually youthful appearance, anti-wrinkle products have driven the development of the business to a vast degree. The business has been growing because of the unfavorable impacts of contamination on hair and skin which causes rashes, dryness and serious harms to one’s wellbeing. Defensive cosmetics items have been massively used to keep away from such conditions.

Manufacturers are extending the luxury section to cover full range of the cosmetics market, including bath products to nail paint. Originators, for instance, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford are broadening their quality in the superior excellence section. Any semblance of Gorgio Armani, Michael Kors, and Tory Burch have collaborated with the top online business players to set up various product portfolios. The rising demand of premium items are additionally seen in the developing upper working class in APAC, Middle East, and Africa.

The premium sun care is one of the most swiftly growing segments in the premium cosmetics market, and it is required to predict a positive development over the forthcoming years. One of the real drivers for this market is the developing wellbeing and health inclination around the world.

Europe rose as the second biggest district of the worldwide premium cosmetics market in 2014 with respect to the retail esteem deals. Nations like UK, France, UK and France bested the market in this area. In the shading cosmetics portion, in Germany, L’Oréal kept on driving the market in both mass and premium section. In the premium class, L’Oréal’s Lancôme image was one of the best offering items in 2014.

Some more key vendors of the global online premium cosmetics market are NARS, Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, MAC and Chanel.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Skin Care

Fragrance

Color Cosmetics

Hair Care

Sun Care

Bath and Shower

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Men

Women

Table of Contents

Global Online Premium Cosmetics Sales Market Report 2017

1 Online Premium Cosmetics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online Premium Cosmetics

1.2 Classification of Online Premium Cosmetics by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Skin Care

1.2.4 Fragrance

1.2.5 Color Cosmetics

1.2.6 Hair Care

1.2.7 Sun Care

1.2.8 Bath and Shower

1.3 Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Online Premium Cosmetics Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

2 Global Online Premium Cosmetics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Online Premium Cosmetics Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Online Premium Cosmetics Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Online Premium Cosmetics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Online Premium Cosmetics Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global Online Premium Cosmetics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

3 United States Online Premium Cosmetics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Online Premium Cosmetics Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 United States Online Premium Cosmetics Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 United States Online Premium Cosmetics Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 United States Online Premium Cosmetics Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

