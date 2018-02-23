GE3S is a leading green building consultancy in the Middle East.Our Green Building Consultancy Service: Green building is the practice of creating structures and using processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout a building’s life-cycle from siting to design, construction, operation, maintenance, renovation and deconstruction. This practice expands and complements the classical building design concerns of economy, utility, durability, and comfort. Green building is also known as a sustainable or high performance building. GE3S is a Green Building Consultancy providing advisory services to build resource efficient buildings.

