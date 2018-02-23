Global Yacht Charter Market (Under 24m length Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment to 2026

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Yacht Charter Market (Under 24m length)“

Report offers a 10-year forecast of the global yacht charter market (under 24m length) between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% over the projected period. The study demonstrates market dynamics and trends in five regions that are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the yacht charter market over the forecast period.

In this report, Future Market Insights analyses the global yacht charter market for the period 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on advancements in the global yacht charter market.

Currently, yacht manufacturers are focused on showcasing their latest yachts at various boat shows worldwide. Boat shows, especially in Fort Lauderale, U.S. and Genoa, Italy, attract thousands of boats lovers, buyers, and sellers each year. Customer inclination towards yacht charter vacations is on the rise across the globe, following a steady recovery in the global economy. This can be primarily attributed to entry of new web-based yacht charter service providers over the last five years. Customers can now search online for yachts services that can be tailored to their needs, and make bookings in a matter of minutes. These factors are expected to create favourable growth opportunities for vendors operating in the global yacht charter market over the forecast period.

In the next section, FMI analyses the yacht charter market performance on the basis of the global market revenue, since this is essential to understand growth potential of the yacht charter market. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply, economic and demand side that are influencing growth of the yacht charter market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

As highlighted earlier, the yacht charter market is an aggregation of various segments: cabins (2 cabins, 3 cabins, 4 cabins and others), end use (instructional, adventures & sports, events, vacation and honeymoon), consumer (corporate and retail) and yacht type (motor yacht and sailing yacht). All these segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report includes analysis of the yacht charter market by region. It provides market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the yacht charter market ecosystem. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the yacht charter market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree to which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report are Mediterranean, Caribbean, Asia Pacific, Americas, and rest of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

All the above sections—by cabin, by end use, by consumer, by yacht type and by region—evaluate the present scenario as well as growth prospects in the yacht charter market for the period 2016–2026. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the yacht charter market size, overall revenue generated from the number of yachts available for charter across the various regions is considered. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue, by value, generated across the yacht charter market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, the current market is sized, which forms the basis of how the yacht charter market would develop in future. Given the characteristics of the market, the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope is triangulated. However, forecasting the market in terms of various yacht charter segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify right opportunities in the global yacht charter market.

As previously highlighted, the yacht charter market is split into a number of segments and sub-segments. All the segments and sub-segments in terms of cabin, end use, consumer, yacht type and region are analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify various key trends in the global yacht charter market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key yacht charter market segments and sub-segments, regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar forecast. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve and to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the yacht charter market.

In order to understand key segments in terms of growth and adoption of yacht charter across the concerned regions, Future Market Insights developed the yacht charter market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the yacht charter market’s competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various categories of providers present in the value chain, their yacht charter service portfolio and key differentiators in the market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the yacht charter market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the yacht charter marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key service offerings and recent developments in the yacht charter market space. Key competitors covered in the report are Yachtico Inc., Boatbookings, Sailogy S.A., Antlos S.r.l, Collaborative Boating Inc., Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters, Princess Yacht Charter, TUI Group and Zizooboats GmbH.

Key Segments Covered

Yacht Charter Market

Cabin

2 cabins

3 cabins

4 cabins

Others

End Use

Instructional

Adventures & Sports

Events

Vacation

Honeymoon

Others

Consumer

Corporate

Retail

Individual

Family/ Group

Couple

Others

Yacht Type

Motor Yacht

Displacement

Semi Displacement

Planing

Catamaran

Trimaran

Sailing Yacht

Sloop

Schooner

Catamaran

Ketch

Key Regions/Countries Covered

Caribbean

British Virgin Islands

St Martin

Grenada

Cuba

Mediterranean

Spain

France

Greece

Turkey

Croatia

Rest of Mediterranean

Asia Pacific

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

Maldives

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of EMEA

Sweden

Poland

U.K.

Austria

Netherlands

South Africa

GCC

Other Countries

Americas

Bahamas

Florida

Mexico

Rest of Americas

Key Companies

Yachtico Inc.

Boatbookings

Sailogy S.A.

Antlos S.r.l

Collaborative Boating Inc.

Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters

Princess Yacht Charter

TUI Group

Zizooboats GmbH

