Global Private Cloud Services Market Driven by Mushrooming SMEs in Emerging Economies

The prestigious repository of QYResearchReports.com announces the availability of a fresh study on the global private cloud services market. The report, titled “Global Private Cloud Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022,” is a comprehensive study of current structure of the market and its growth prospects. The report embarks with an overview of the industry wherein market status and product scope has been studied. Region-wise, the report evaluates the demand for private cloud services that can be expected from European Union and Southeast Asia as well as in the countries of Japan, United States, China, and India.

As of now, the market has remained primarily consolidated within the developed region of Europe and the country of the U.S. but now, Asia Pacific is expected to turn into a highly lucrative region in the near future, gaining strong traction from the emerging economies of Japan, Singapore, China, India, and Australia.

The mushrooming of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in developed as well as emerging economies in the recent past has been creating strong demand for measurers that enables data management in efficient and secured manner. The advent of cloud services has been replacing traditional data servers and the adoption is expected to escalate in the near future. Private or personal cloud services offer better storage methods, enables swift access to the network, server, and provides for meeting all user types. Persistent need for enterprise mobility, data security concerns, demand for low-cost and secured IT operations, and increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals are some of the other factors driving the demand in the private cloud services market. On the other hand, the lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped countries is obstructing the market from attaining its true potential.

Based on product type, the report segments the global private cloud services market into cloud services, cloud software, and cloud hardware. The report also contains segmentations on the basis of end users and application. Based on end use industry, the market can be segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government and education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, and others. For both these segments, the report provides details on how the demand has evolved during the period of 2012 to 2017 as well as who are the top consumers.

Moving further, the report showcases a featured section on the competitive landscape of the global private cloud services market. Evaluating market size in terms of value and detecting the top players during 2015 and 2016. The section profiles a whole host of leading vendors, including HP, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, Dell, VMware, BLACKIRON Data ULC, Cisco Systems, Atlantic.Net, BMC, EMC, Citrix Systems, Red Hat, Enomaly, Eucalyptus, Equinix, Datadirect Networks, Hexagrid, Platform Computing, Oracle, RightScale, Tibco Software, and Salesforce.com. For each of these companies, the report provides information on business overview, products, solutions, and services, revenue generated during the period of 2012 to 2017, and recent strategic developments.

This section on the competitive landscape of the global cloud services market also includes chapters on the recent trends, market concentration rate, different between the products and services offered, new entrants, and the technologies that will revolutionize the future.

The report also contains chapters on private cloud services market dynamics including competition from opponents and downside risks of economy and market effect factors analysis including technology progress and risk, substitutes, and consumer needs trend.

Table of Contents

Global Private Cloud Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Private Cloud Services

1.1 Private Cloud Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Private Cloud Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Private Cloud Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Private Cloud Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud Hardware

1.3.2 Cloud Software

1.3.3 Cloud Services

2 Global Private Cloud Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Private Cloud Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2015-2016)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Amazon Web Services

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Private Cloud Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

