Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market: Robust Adoption in BFSI to Fuel Growth through 2025

Rising focus on maintaining optimal network efficiency and preventing cyber attacks are fuelling the adoption of network traffic analysis solutions among end-users. Broader developments such as IoT, connected devices, and migration to cloud are also influencing end-users to invest in network traffic analysis solutions. These insights are according to a new report titled “Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” that has been added to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

According to the report, end-users are focusing on maintaining high levels of efficiency and protection in their daily operations. Incorporation of network traffic analysis solutions is being perceived as a prudent investment by end-users. The features of these solutions such as identification of congestion points, bandwidth availability, and effective distribution are prompting adoption across end-use industries. In addition to boosting operation efficiency, incorporation of network traffic analysis solutions also enhances the security apparatus of an organization. Features such as denial of services and threat identification and mitigation help organizations in thwarting cyber attacks. According to the report, these factors are likely to support the growth of the market during the assessment period. The network traffic analysis solutions market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% and reach nearly US$ 5 Bn in revenues by 2025.

The report segments the market on the basis of various parameters to give readers holistic analysis and forecast. By deployment type, the segments include cloud and on-premise. By user type, the key segments include small and medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. By industry vertical, the leading segments include BFSI, retail, energy and utilities, telecom and IT, education, and others. A comprehensive region-wise analysis has also been included in the report that analyzes the market across in key countries.

According to the report, on-premise continues to be the dominant deployment type, however, preference for cloud is growing steadily among end-users owing to its low cost. Large enterprises continue to be the leading end-users and the status quo is likely to stay unchanged during the assessment period. However, an increasing number of small and medium enterprises are realizing the importance of network traffic analysis solutions and are investing in these solutions to boost operational efficiency. By industry vertical, BFSI continues to be one of the leading segments, whereas telecom and IT are also growing at a brisk pace. North America is projected to be the dominant region for network traffic analysis solutions globally, whereas manufacturers can expect a steady stream of opportunities in Asia Pacific.

The report also offers a detailed competitive landscape that profiles the leading players in the market. The key players in the market include Flowmon Networks, Genie Networks, Ipswitch, Inc. GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Dynatrace LLC Zoho Corporation, Netreo Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and Netmon Inc. The competitive landscape section of the report offers readers in-depth insights on the business and product strategies of some of the key players in the market.

